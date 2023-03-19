Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.33.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
