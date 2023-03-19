Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 837,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

