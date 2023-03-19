Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

