ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADTN. Cowen reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.17 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

