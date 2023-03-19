Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

