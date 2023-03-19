Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 31.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
