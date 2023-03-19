Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $393.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

