Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.05 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
