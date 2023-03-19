Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $124.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

