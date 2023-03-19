Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

