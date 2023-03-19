Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.