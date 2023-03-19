Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

