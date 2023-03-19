Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

