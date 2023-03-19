Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.