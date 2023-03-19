Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

