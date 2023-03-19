ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ABB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.