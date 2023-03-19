AAR (NYSE:AIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

