790 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

