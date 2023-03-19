431 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.32 on Friday, reaching $195.61. 50,141,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073,796. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

