42-coin Trading 61.2% Higher This Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $33,203.97 or 1.19935651 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00307427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000236 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

