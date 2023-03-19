4,003 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

