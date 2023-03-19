27,574 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

