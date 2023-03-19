2,569 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

SHE stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

