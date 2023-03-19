186,950 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 186,950 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLCA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

