15,092 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.