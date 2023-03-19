15,092 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
