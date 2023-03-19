0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $123,398.39 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

