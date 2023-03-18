Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.16. 182,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 721,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zymeworks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.