ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZTO. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 4,313,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

