Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 12,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 4,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

