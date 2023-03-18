Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 1.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 1,988,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,439,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.80 million, a PE ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.