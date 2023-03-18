Zcash Price Hits $36.59 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $597.53 million and $48.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $36.59 or 0.00134211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

