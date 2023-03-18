Zcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.88 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $37.64 or 0.00136645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $614.56 million and $48.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

