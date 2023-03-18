Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

