Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $28.96. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 13,311 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a broad, cap-weighted index that’s inclusive of all Chinese shares, regardless of their exchange listing location. CN was launched on Apr 30, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

