Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Craig Scott Billings Sells 10,901 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.04 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

