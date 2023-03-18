W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

