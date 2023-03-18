Wrapped Velas Trading Up 6.7% This Week (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $21,934.55 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02137232 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,168.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

