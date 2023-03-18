Wrapped BNB Price Up 22% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $336.02 or 0.01227389 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $917.77 million and $114.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,731,257 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

