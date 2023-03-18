Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,247.75

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,247.75 ($39.58) and traded as low as GBX 3,047.51 ($37.14). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,075 ($37.48), with a volume of 72,614 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,413.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($38.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,970.52 ($30,433.30). In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($38.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,970.52 ($30,433.30). Also, insider Jo Parfrey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($38.03) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($76,051.19). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

