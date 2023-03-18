Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.11. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $248.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09, a PEG ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

