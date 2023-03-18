Woodstock Corp Sells 380 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

