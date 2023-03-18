Wojak Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,591.02 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $112.67 million and $8,591.02 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

