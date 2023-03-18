WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. 56,492 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.