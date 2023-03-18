Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of WIT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.