Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

About Wipro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

