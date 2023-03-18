WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.32 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $85.23 million and $7.32 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009135 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,049,455.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

