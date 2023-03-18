Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.87 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.29). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 5,005 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.95. The company has a market cap of £15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

