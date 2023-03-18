Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of WSM opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
