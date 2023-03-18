William Blair Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

About American Public Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in American Public Education by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Public Education by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.