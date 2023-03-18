William Blair Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
American Public Education Price Performance
APEI stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
