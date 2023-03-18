Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 635 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 6.8 %

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $370.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

