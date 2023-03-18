Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

