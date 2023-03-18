Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

DFS stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

