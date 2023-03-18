Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

